Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as low as C$0.12. Africa Energy shares last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 500 shares.

Africa Energy Stock Down 14.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69, a quick ratio of 28.20 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.14.

About Africa Energy

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp. in March 2015. Africa Energy Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

