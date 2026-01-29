EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 145.48 and traded as high as GBX 152. EPE Special Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 152, with a volume of 23,000 shares.

EPE Special Opportunities Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £34.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.48 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 5.86.

EPE Special Opportunities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing. It prefers to invest in United Kingdom. It seeks to invest between $2 million and $30 million in small and medium enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPE Special Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.