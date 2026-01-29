Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.98 and traded as low as $2.18. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $2.18, with a volume of 38,027 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Arcadia Biosciences Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. The company has a market cap of $2.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.57.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $1.16. The business had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 97.97%.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Davis, California, is an agricultural biotechnology company dedicated to developing crops and food ingredients that promote health and sustainability. By harnessing advanced genomics and precision?breeding technologies, Arcadia creates proprietary trait platforms designed to enhance crop performance, nutritional value, and resilience to environmental stressors. The company’s scientific expertise focuses on non-transgenic approaches, enabling the delivery of novel traits without introducing foreign DNA.

Arcadia’s operations span two main segments: Crop Traits and Food Ingredients.

See Also

