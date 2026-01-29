Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Naspers Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.13 and traded as low as $12.88. Naspers shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 150,820 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NPSNY shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Naspers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Naspers in a research report on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Naspers is a South African multinational holding company headquartered in Cape Town with principal interests in internet, technology and media businesses. Founded in 1915 as a publisher, the company evolved from traditional newspaper and magazine publishing into a diversified media group with pay-television and publishing operations in South Africa and other markets. Over time Naspers shifted strategy toward technology investments and online platforms, building a global portfolio focused on marketplaces, payments, classifieds and food delivery services.

A defining moment in the company’s modern history was its early investment in China’s Tencent, which helped reshape Naspers into a significant global investor in internet companies.

