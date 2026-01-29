Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Essential Utilities Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.2857.

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $38.00 price objective on Essential Utilities and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 351.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 234,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 182,301 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Essential Utilities by 25.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,972,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,306 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $638,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 40.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 215,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after purchasing an additional 61,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,088,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WTRG opened at $38.15 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $42.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.81.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $476.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.40 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.3426 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.85%.

Essential Utilities, Inc, formerly known as Aqua America, is a publicly traded water and natural gas utility holding company. Through its regulated water and wastewater subsidiaries, the company provides essential water services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. In addition, Essential Utilities delivers natural gas distribution services in Pennsylvania through its Peoples Gas subsidiary, offering integrated utility solutions under a unified corporate framework.

The company traces its roots to the Philadelphia Suburban Water Company, founded in 1886 to serve growing communities outside Philadelphia.

