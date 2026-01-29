Crumly & Associates Inc. Has $10.93 Million Stock Position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI

Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,796 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF comprises about 2.4% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $10,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CW Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 2,281,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,028,000 after buying an additional 670,006 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 202.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,799,000 after acquiring an additional 481,613 shares in the last quarter. Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $23,004,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 729,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,195,000 after purchasing an additional 430,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $20,473,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JSI opened at $52.35 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.05 and a 1 year high of $53.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3213 per share. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%.

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

