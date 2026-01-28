Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 72,941 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the December 31st total of 434,726 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,262 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 153,262 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,652,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,499,000 after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,341,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,250,000 after buying an additional 37,316 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,284,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,575,000 after acquiring an additional 70,176 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 902,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,781,000 after acquiring an additional 25,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sensible Money LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 711,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,941 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.18. 157,180 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,532. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.03 and its 200 day moving average is $32.56. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $37.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

