Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Shares Up 5.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Neste OYJ – Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $12.9450 and last traded at $12.9350. 2,695 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 16,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Neste OYJ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Neste OYJ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.91.

Neste OYJ is a Finland-based energy company with a strong focus on renewable and circular solutions. Headquartered in Espoo, the company operates one of the world’s largest renewable diesel production networks and offers a wide range of low-carbon fuels, sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residues. In addition to renewable products, Neste maintains traditional oil refining and marketing operations in selected markets.

The company’s Renewable Products segment processes raw materials such as used cooking oil, animal fat and industrial residues into high-performance renewable diesel and aviation fuel.

