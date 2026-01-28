Adaptiv Select ETF (NYSEARCA:ADPV) Short Interest Down 91.3% in January

Adaptiv Select ETF (NYSEARCA:ADPV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,356 shares, a drop of 91.3% from the December 31st total of 27,149 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 17,021 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Adaptiv Select ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:ADPV traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $45.69. 23,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,090. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. Adaptiv Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31.

Get Adaptiv Select ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptiv Select ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Adaptiv Select ETF stock. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adaptiv Select ETF (NYSEARCA:ADPV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Adaptiv Select ETF worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Adaptiv Select ETF

The Adaptiv Select ETF (ADPV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that toggles between US large-cap equities and short-term US Treasurys, based on momentum. The fund’s strategy aims to limit drawdowns during market downtrends. ADPV was launched on Nov 4, 2022 and is managed by Adaptiv.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptiv Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptiv Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.