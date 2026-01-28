Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,914 shares, a decrease of 94.4% from the December 31st total of 158,730 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 190,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.04. 288,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188,592. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $60.35 and a 12-month high of $77.10. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.59.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,036,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,773,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,439,000 after buying an additional 96,965 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 907,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,674,000 after buying an additional 150,947 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 345,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $21,916,000.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

