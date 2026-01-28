Short Interest in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC) Drops By 89.5%

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,044 shares, a decrease of 89.5% from the December 31st total of 19,480 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,013 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,013 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBIC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF by 44.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBIC stock remained flat at $25.61 during trading on Wednesday. 12,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,199. iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.74.

About iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF

The iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF (IBIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2026. The fund will terminate in October 2026. IBIC was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Oct 2026 Term TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.