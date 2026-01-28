Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,565 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the December 31st total of 27,309 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,364 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,364 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PBE stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.36. 26,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,278. Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a 12 month low of $54.52 and a 12 month high of $85.73. The company has a market cap of $264.38 million, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 63.2% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Invesco Biotechnology & Genome ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that consists of the Index. The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

