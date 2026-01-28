Share Buyback Plan Initiated by OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Board of Directors

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 12% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

OFG Bancorp Trading Down 0.6%

OFG stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.67. 387,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,423. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.77. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 22.72%.The business had revenue of $185.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OFG Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jesus Nestor De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $84,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,013.90. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Cesar A. Ortiz sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $231,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,801.67. This represents a 94.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,564,302 over the last three months. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, through its principal subsidiary Oriental Bank, is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company provides a wide range of banking services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts, small business loans, corporate lending, treasury management, and cash management solutions. Its consumer offerings encompass personal checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and electronic banking platforms designed to serve retail customers across its markets.

In addition to traditional banking products, OFG Bancorp offers mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services for high?net?worth individuals and institutional clients.

