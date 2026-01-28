Short Interest in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Declines By 76.2%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 719 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the December 31st total of 3,020 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,652 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,652 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.12% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RiverFront Strategic Income Fund alerts:

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of RIGS stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. 2,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,393. RiverFront Strategic Income Fund has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $24.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.16.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0877 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 22nd.

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

Featured Stories

