Short Interest in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM) Declines By 69.9%

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 61,954 shares, a drop of 69.9% from the December 31st total of 205,893 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,286 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,286 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AIM ImmunoTech Trading Up 0.8%

AIM traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,897. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54. AIM ImmunoTech has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Get AIM ImmunoTech alerts:

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that AIM ImmunoTech will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research raised AIM ImmunoTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AIM ImmunoTech currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AIM ImmunoTech

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AIM ImmunoTech stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 28,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. AIM ImmunoTech accounts for about 0.1% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned about 1.06% of AIM ImmunoTech at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AIM ImmunoTech is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of immune-modulating therapies for the treatment of viral infections and cancer. The company’s lead product candidate, Ampligen (rintatolimod), is a proprietary toll-like receptor 3 (TLR3) agonist that aims to enhance the body’s innate immune response. AIM ImmunoTech’s research and development efforts center on demonstrating the safety and efficacy of Ampligen as both a standalone therapy and in combination with other treatments.

In addition to its oncology and antiviral programs, the company is advancing clinical trials of Ampligen in patients with chronic fatigue syndrome/myalgic encephalomyelitis (CFS/ME) and exploring potential applications for emerging viral threats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AIM ImmunoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.