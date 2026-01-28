Rollins (NYSE:ROL) CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff Sells 4,510 Shares

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $285,302.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 328,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,773,698.36. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROL traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.85. 2,745,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,121,308. The stock has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.70 and a 12-month high of $63.84.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.02%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $55.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $66.00 price objective on Rollins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rollins in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Rollins by 2.7% during the third quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors lifted its position in Rollins by 5.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc (NYSE: ROL) is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

