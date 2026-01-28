Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.27 and last traded at $39.7940, with a volume of 98584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Triple Flag Precious Metals from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Triple Flag Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $93.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.46 million. Triple Flag Precious Metals had a net margin of 59.43% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Triple Flag Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals by 100.6% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker TFPM. The company specializes in providing upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a fixed percentage of future gold and silver production at discounted prices. By structuring these streaming and royalty agreements, Triple Flag Precious Metals aims to optimize its capital deployment and maintain a predictable cost profile while benefitting from upside in precious metal prices.

Since its formation in mid-2022, Triple Flag Precious Metals has established a diversified portfolio of streaming and royalty assets across a variety of jurisdictions.

