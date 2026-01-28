Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) Short Interest Update

Kaixin Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,344 shares, a decrease of 72.9% from the December 31st total of 71,412 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 127,339 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 127,339 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on KXIN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Kaixin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kaixin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Kaixin Stock Up 3.2%

Kaixin Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ KXIN traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.70. 9,720,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,064. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. Kaixin has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $55.50.

Kaixin Auto Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: KXIN) is a China-based integrated automotive services company primarily engaged in the distribution and financing of passenger vehicles. The company’s core business lines include new car sales through a network of franchised dealerships, used-vehicle trade-ins and resale, as well as a full suite of after-sales services such as maintenance, repair and parts supply. By combining vehicle distribution with complementary services, Kaixin aims to capture value across the entire ownership lifecycle.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Kaixin has expanded its footprint across central and western regions of China.

