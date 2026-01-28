Short Interest in Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCUS) Drops By 68.2%

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FCUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,395 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the December 31st total of 4,388 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,417 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,417 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCUS stock traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $38.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,320. Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $38.89. The firm has a market cap of $54.30 million, a P/E ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCUS. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth $621,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 185,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,906,000 after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 110,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares during the period.

About Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF

The Pinnacle Focused Opportunities ETF (FCUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Pinnacle Focused Equity index. The fund is an actively managed fund that toggles between large-cap equities and Treasurys, or a combination of both, based on a proprietary model that identifies positive and negative market signals in the US equity market. FCUS was launched on Dec 29, 2022 and is managed by Pinnacle.

