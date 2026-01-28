FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (BATS:FMAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $53.8099 and last traded at $53.7550, with a volume of 9056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.78.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average is $52.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 785.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 470,596 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,541,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 267.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 378,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,929,000 after buying an additional 275,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 253,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 17,361 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 242,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,937,000 after acquiring an additional 33,136 shares during the last quarter.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (FMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

