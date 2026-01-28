Sibanye Gold Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 23,126 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 85% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,519 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sibanye Gold

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBSW. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Sibanye Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 112.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBSW shares. HSBC upgraded Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.80 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Sibanye Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

Sibanye Gold Stock Performance

SBSW traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,555,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,449,218. Sibanye Gold has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBSW) is a precious metals mining company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. The company’s core operations focus on the extraction, processing and exploration of gold. Through its South African gold mining operations, Sibanye Gold produces doré bars, gold in concentrate and carbon-in-leach product, leveraging both underground and surface mining techniques. The company also generates by-products such as uranium, copper and nickel, reflecting its commitment to maximizing resource recovery.

In addition to its South African footprint, Sibanye Gold has expanded into the platinum?group metals (PGM) sector through its acquisition of Stillwater Mining Company in 2017.

