Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.01 and last traded at $47.39, with a volume of 64520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.9378.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 1.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.