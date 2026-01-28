Short Interest in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Decreases By 67.1%

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 37,955 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the December 31st total of 115,350 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,732 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,732 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of FLCO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.71. 38,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $20.59 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 206,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 124,317 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 34,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the period.

About Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

