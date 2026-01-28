Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLCGet Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.91 and last traded at $56.4140, with a volume of 38069 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.70.

The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 466,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after acquiring an additional 109,889 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period.

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

