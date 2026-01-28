Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07, FiscalAI reports. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion.

Here are the key takeaways from Las Vegas Sands’ conference call:

Marina Bay Sands delivered a record quarter with $806 million EBITDA , helping the company exceed $2.9 billion in EBITDA for the year as mass gaming surged well above pre?COVID levels.

The company repurchased of LVS stock, bought of SCL (raising ownership to 74.8%), and paid a $0.25 quarterly dividend, emphasizing buybacks as a core, accretive capital?return strategy. Management says Macau growth is currently concentrated in premium rolling and premium mass, the promotional environment is intense but appearing to stabilize, and Sands will use targeted incentives, service and product upgrades to capture share.

Management says Macau growth is currently concentrated in premium rolling and premium mass, the promotional environment is intense but appearing to stabilize, and Sands will use targeted incentives, service and product upgrades to capture share. Leadership and investment note: Rob Goldstein will become a two?year senior advisor after 30 years with the company, while Sands continues CapEx at Marina Bay Sands (some work remains) and advances development plans including IR2 and potential new opportunities.

LVS traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $61.17. 10,962,899 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,315. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average is $58.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, EVP D. Zachary Hudson sold 100,000 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $6,499,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,735 shares in the company, valued at $892,637.65. This trade represents a 87.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Patrick Dumont sold 210,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $14,712,937.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 446,608 shares in the company, valued at $31,244,695.68. This represents a 32.01% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,182,053 shares of company stock worth $274,336,399. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at about $238,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.12.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company’s operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company’s portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

