Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 73.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Here are the key takeaways from Las Vegas Sands' conference call:

Marina Bay Sands delivered a record quarter with $806 million EBITDA , helping the company exceed $2.9 billion in EBITDA for the year as mass gaming surged well above pre?COVID levels.

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.17. 10,962,899 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,621,315. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.06. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $70.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, Director Irwin Chafetz sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $2,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 70,949 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,402.24. This represents a 29.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 77,991 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $5,269,071.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 23,333,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,407,273.96. The trade was a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,182,053 shares of company stock valued at $274,336,399. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,167,553 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $277,963,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154,753 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,819,128 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $151,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,630 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,822,120 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $98,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,782,789 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $95,897,000 after purchasing an additional 27,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,103,000. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Seaport Research Partners cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Macquarie upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.12.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company’s operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company’s portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

