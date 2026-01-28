iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $67.75 and last traded at $67.6050, with a volume of 4483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.00.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.8%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.18. The company has a market cap of $938.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,221,000 after acquiring an additional 733,219 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 293,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,913,000 after purchasing an additional 57,667 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,338,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 11,434 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 71,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,614,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index. Components primarily include consumer discretionary, consumer goods and consumer staples companies. The Index includes manufacturers and distributors of food, producers of non-durable household goods, and food and drug retailing companies.

