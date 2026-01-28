Global X India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIA) Short Interest Update

Global X India Active ETF (NYSEARCA:NDIA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 4,376 shares, a decline of 65.6% from the December 31st total of 12,718 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,913 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,913 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X India Active ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDIA. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global X India Active ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 266,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares during the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global X India Active ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 388,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,137,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X India Active ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X India Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X India Active ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000.

Global X India Active ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA NDIA traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $28.46. 2,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413. The company has a market capitalization of $55.21 million, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average is $29.58. Global X India Active ETF has a 52 week low of $25.69 and a 52 week high of $31.93.

About Global X India Active ETF

The Global X India Active ETF (NDIA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital by investing in a concentrated portfolio of Indian equities. The fund uses bottom-up, fundamental analysis to actively select and manage its holdings. NDIA was launched on Aug 17, 2023 and is issued by Global X.

