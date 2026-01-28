YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:QDTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2525 per share on Thursday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th.
YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QDTY stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.72. 10,449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,658. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.48. YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.76 and a twelve month high of $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.32.
YieldMax Nasdaq 100 0DTE Covered Call Strategy ETF Company Profile
