The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 26th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a dividend of 0.228 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th.

York Water has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 27 years. York Water has a payout ratio of 57.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect York Water to earn $1.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.5%.

York Water Price Performance

Shares of YORW traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.66. 72,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,793. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. York Water has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $471.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.74 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68.

About York Water

York Water ( NASDAQ:YORW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. York Water had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

York Water Company (NASDAQ: YORW) is an investor-owned regulated water utility headquartered in York, Pennsylvania. Founded in 1816, it is the oldest publicly traded water utility in the United States. The company’s principal operations involve the collection, treatment and distribution of potable water to residential, commercial and industrial customers under rate schedules approved by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

York Water Company’s service territory covers portions of south-central Pennsylvania, including York County and neighboring Adams and Franklin counties.

