Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:MST)

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Thursday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th.

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Stock Performance

MST stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 275,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,779. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92.

Get Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF alerts:

About Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Defiance Leveraged Long & Income MSTR ETF (MST) is an exchange-traded fund that trades on the NASDAQ exchange in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.