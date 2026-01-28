Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Declares Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:MST)

Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MST – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share on Thursday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th.
Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF Stock Performance
MST stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.80. The stock had a trading volume of 275,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,779. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.82. Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $96.92.
About Defiance Leveraged Long + Income MSTR ETF
