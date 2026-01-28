Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Short Interest Down 93.5% in January

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 779 shares, a decline of 93.5% from the December 31st total of 12,072 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,431 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,431 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMLV traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.50. The company had a trading volume of 27,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,809. The company has a market capitalization of $751.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.94. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $54.58 and a 1-year high of $64.94.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 254.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $52,000.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

