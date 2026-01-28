Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Extreme Networks also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.230-0.250 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXTR

Extreme Networks Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:EXTR traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,503,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.71. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $22.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 214.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $317.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Extreme Networks has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.230-0.250 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extreme Networks

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $827,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,871,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,953,253.72. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Extreme Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Extreme Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results beat expectations — EPS $0.26 vs. $0.24 consensus and revenue $317.9M (up 13.8% YoY), signaling continued top-line momentum. Business Wire Q2 Release

Q2 results beat expectations — EPS $0.26 vs. $0.24 consensus and revenue $317.9M (up 13.8% YoY), signaling continued top-line momentum. Positive Sentiment: Raised near-term guidance — Q3 FY26 EPS guided to $0.230–0.250 (above street ~$0.19) and revenue guidance roughly in line-to-slightly above consensus, which supports upward earnings revisions. Business Wire Q2 Release

Raised near-term guidance — Q3 FY26 EPS guided to $0.230–0.250 (above street ~$0.19) and revenue guidance roughly in line-to-slightly above consensus, which supports upward earnings revisions. Positive Sentiment: Strong bookings/corporate commentary — management said Platform ONE bookings were twice plan and highlighted market share gains, suggesting durable demand and pipeline strength. Business Wire Q2 Release

Strong bookings/corporate commentary — management said Platform ONE bookings were twice plan and highlighted market share gains, suggesting durable demand and pipeline strength. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/media coverage and call transcripts available — multiple transcripts and write-ups (Seeking Alpha, MarketWatch, Zacks) provide detail for investors doing deeper due diligence. Earnings Call Transcript

Analyst/media coverage and call transcripts available — multiple transcripts and write-ups (Seeking Alpha, MarketWatch, Zacks) provide detail for investors doing deeper due diligence. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data flagged as unusual — a January report shows 0 shares short with an NaN change vs. prior, likely a reporting anomaly; no clear short-squeeze signal from that data.

Short-interest data flagged as unusual — a January report shows 0 shares short with an NaN change vs. prior, likely a reporting anomaly; no clear short-squeeze signal from that data. Negative Sentiment: Balance-sheet and valuation risks — the company has a relatively high debt/equity (~2.32), current ratio under 1.0, and an elevated trailing P/E (~215), which raise financial and valuation concerns if growth slows.

Balance-sheet and valuation risks — the company has a relatively high debt/equity (~2.32), current ratio under 1.0, and an elevated trailing P/E (~215), which raise financial and valuation concerns if growth slows. Negative Sentiment: Technical headwinds — EXTR remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages (rougher technical backdrop despite the earnings beat), which could limit the durability of the rally.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Extreme Networks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 20.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 12,667 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 76,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 163.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,260,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 781,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 319,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

(Get Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ: EXTR) is a global provider of end-to-end networking solutions designed to support enterprise, data center, and service provider environments. The company’s product portfolio encompasses high-performance wired and wireless access switches, routers, network security appliances, and software-defined networking (SDN) tools. Driven by a cloud-native management architecture, Extreme’s Intelligent Edge Platform integrates network analytics, automation and orchestration capabilities to help organizations optimize performance, reduce operational complexity and strengthen security.

Since its founding in the mid-1990s and subsequent public listing in 1999, Extreme Networks has expanded its technology footprint through targeted acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.