Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.400-1.460 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.480. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.6 billion-$6.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.6 billion.

LEVI stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,980,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.33. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $12.17 and a twelve month high of $24.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 9.48%.The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.460 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,052,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.8% during the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 337,375 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 58,141 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,909,810 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $44,499,000 after buying an additional 416,555 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co is a global apparel company best known for its denim jeans and casual wear. Founded in 1853 in San Francisco by Bavarian immigrant Levi Strauss, the company pioneered the modern blue jean with the introduction of rivet-reinforced work pants. Over its more than 160-year history, Levi Strauss has evolved into a lifestyle brand, offering a broad portfolio that includes denim for men, women and children, as well as tops, outerwear, footwear and accessories.

The company’s flagship label, Levi’s®, is recognized worldwide for its iconic styles such as the 501® Original Fit Jeans, while additional brands, including Dockers®, Target core metric, and Denizen® by Levi’s, cater to diverse price points and consumer segments.

