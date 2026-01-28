Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:USNG) Short Interest Up 533.3% in January

Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:USNGGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 38 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the December 31st total of 6 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,223 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.4%

USNG stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.34. 160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464. Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $30.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39.

Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF (USNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US-listed companies involved in the upstream, midstream, and downstream categories of the natural gas industry. USNG was launched on May 20, 2025 and is issued by Amplify Investments.

