Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:USNG) Short Interest Up 533.3% in January

Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:USNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 38 shares, an increase of 533.3% from the December 31st total of 6 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,223 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,223 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 1.4%
USNG stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.34. 160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464. Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $30.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.39.
Amplify Samsung U.S. Natural Gas Infrastructure ETF Company Profile
