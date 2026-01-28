Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS) Issues Earnings Results

Axis Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.30, FiscalAI reports. Axis Capital had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 16.08%.
AXS traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.87. The company had a trading volume of 787,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,695. Axis Capital has a twelve month low of $84.81 and a twelve month high of $110.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.75.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Axis Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.55%.
Several analysts recently commented on AXS shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Axis Capital from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (down previously from $116.00) on shares of Axis Capital in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Compass Point set a $121.00 target price on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Axis Capital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Axis Capital in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.89.
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.
