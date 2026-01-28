SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 3.4% – Should You Sell?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.57 and last traded at $24.60. 47,938,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 49,497,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 3.4%

The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $949.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.33 million. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 91,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $2,446,537.68. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 794,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,168,090.72. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arun Pinto sold 46,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $1,142,228.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 138,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,426,684.96. This trade represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 167,245 shares of company stock valued at $4,362,815 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,102,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,300,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,708,053 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,792,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,821,000 after purchasing an additional 67,504 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the second quarter worth about $164,068,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,997,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,817 shares in the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

