NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)'s share price dropped 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.97 and last traded at $62.2850. Approximately 10,310,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 16,361,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $77.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

The firm has a market capitalization of $92.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 96.47%.

In related news, CEO Elliott Hill bought 16,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 241,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,760,965.70. This represents a 7.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,948,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 105,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. The trade was a 90.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 91,229 shares of company stock valued at $5,452,640. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

