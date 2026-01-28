Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trading Up 1.5% – Still a Buy?

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $228.57 and last traded at $227.8640. 8,959,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 9,387,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.44.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Loop Capital set a $220.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $190.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.36.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5%

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $548.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $209.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.34% and a net margin of 28.46%.The firm had revenue of $24.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.430-11.630 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company’s pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.