SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) Short Interest Down 76.2% in January

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 144,648 shares, a decline of 76.2% from the December 31st total of 608,429 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,072 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 383,072 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of TOTL stock remained flat at $40.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 523,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,355. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.35.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOTL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,638,000 after acquiring an additional 271,382 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,467,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 1,080,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,095,000 after purchasing an additional 102,992 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 222,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 59,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 160,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 51,788 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

