Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 393,288 shares, an increase of 212.6% from the December 31st total of 125,795 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 865,533 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Energy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 44.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the period.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.06. The company had a trading volume of 679,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,964. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $103.07 and a 12 month high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.68.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by activities, such as the construction or provision of oil rigs, drilling equipment, and other energy-related service and equipment (such as seismic data collection), or companies engaged in the exploration, production, marketing, refining, and/or transportation of oil and gas products.

