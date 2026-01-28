Short Interest in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV) Decreases By 88.6%

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XRLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totaling 8 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the December 31st total of 70 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 767 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 767 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $55.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.96 million, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.65. Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $51.21 and a twelve month high of $56.89.

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0953 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF

Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRLV. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 50,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF by 41.4% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period.

The Invesco S&P 500 ex-Rate Sensitive Low Volatility ETF (XRLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities, selected for positive correlation to rising interest rates and for low volatility. Stocks are weighted inversely to volatility. XRLV was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

