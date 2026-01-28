Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Chain Bridge Bancorp (NYSE:CBNA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Chain Bridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 32.83%.

CBNA stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,366. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.11. The firm has a market cap of $215.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.47. Chain Bridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $38.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chain Bridge Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered Chain Bridge Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chain Bridge Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Chain Bridge Bancorp, Inc (NYSE: CBNA) is the bank holding company for Chain Bridge Bank, a full-service community commercial bank headquartered in Oakton, Virginia. Founded in 1999, the company is focused on serving small- and middle-market businesses, professional firms and individual clients throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

Through its subsidiary, Chain Bridge Bank provides a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking, savings and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

