Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Issues Earnings Results

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10, Zacks reports. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 24.17% and a net margin of 16.62%.

Houlihan Lokey Price Performance

Shares of HLI traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.36. The stock had a trading volume of 648,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,071. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.45 and its 200 day moving average is $189.17. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $137.99 and a 1 year high of $211.78. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.17, for a total value of $87,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 50.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 29,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,964,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,143,000 after purchasing an additional 22,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $228.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.29.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global investment bank and financial services firm founded in 1972 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California. The company specializes in advisory services across a broad range of transaction types and financial matters. Since its founding, Houlihan Lokey has grown to serve corporations, financial sponsors, and government entities worldwide, providing expertise in complex and high-stakes engagements.

The firm’s core service offerings include mergers and acquisitions advisory, capital markets advisory, financial restructuring and distressed M&A, and valuation and fairness opinions.

