Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Down 13.4% – Time to Sell?

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 13.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 57.45 and last traded at GBX 59.70. 107,206,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,216% from the average session volume of 8,147,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 68.90.

Opinion pieces and analysis (including coverage of activist investor debate) add context but don’t change the near?term headline drivers — keep an eye on whether activists press for faster asset strategies. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction turned negative after an update showing quarterly sales were broadly flat, prompting heavy selling and reports of a sharp intraday plunge — suggests investors were expecting stronger topline improvement or clearer margin guidance. Read More.

Market reaction turned negative after an update showing quarterly sales were broadly flat, prompting heavy selling and reports of a sharp intraday plunge — suggests investors were expecting stronger topline improvement or clearer margin guidance. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Multiple outlets noted that shares slid despite the upbeat festive numbers, indicating short?term sensitivity to any sign that recovery is uneven or that profitability and cash/debt metrics remain a concern. Read More.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MARS. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 target price on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marston’s from GBX 78 to GBX 85 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Panmure Gordon restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 price target on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.96, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 60.37 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.19. The company has a market cap of £377.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.68.

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 15th. The company reported GBX 8.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marston’s had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marston’s PLC will post 8.364486 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin Platt bought 158,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 59 per share, for a total transaction of £93,402.31. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Marston’s PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston’s PLC in January 2007. The company was founded in 1834 and is based in Wolverhampton, the United Kingdom.

