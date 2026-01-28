Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15, FiscalAI reports. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Here are the key takeaways from Logitech International’s conference call:

Logitech delivered record non-GAAP operating income ($312M, +17% YoY) and EPS, with net sales of $1.4B (+4% constant currency) and exceptional operating cash flow of ~ $500M, leaving cash of $1.8B.

The company sustained a strong non-GAAP gross margin of 43.5% (up 30 bps) by combining product cost reductions, targeted pricing and FX, while reducing U.S.-bound manufacturing sourced from China from 40% to <10%.

Product momentum is robust: the MX Master 4 set a company record for first-month unit sales, and Logitech is shipping AI-enabled products at scale (Rally Board 65, Sight camera, Zone Wireless 2) and announced Rally AI Camera/Pro for large rooms.

Product momentum is robust: the set a company record for first-month unit sales, and Logitech is shipping AI-enabled products at scale (Rally Board 65, Sight camera, Zone Wireless 2) and announced Rally AI Camera/Pro for large rooms. B2B demand outpaced B2C, with video collaboration net sales up 8% and strong traction in the education vertical, signaling continued enterprise momentum despite the business’s quarter-to-quarter lumpiness.

B2B demand outpaced B2C, with video collaboration net sales up 8% and strong traction in the education vertical, signaling continued enterprise momentum despite the business’s quarter-to-quarter lumpiness. Gaming was mixed: global gaming sales rose 2% driven by double-digit growth in China, but Americas and EMEA declined single digits, leaving near-term gaming growth uneven despite new product wins (PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2, G316).

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGI traded down $7.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.64. 5,400,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,045. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.81. Logitech International has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $123.01.

In other Logitech International news, Director Neela Montgomery sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $703,518.13. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,516.41. This represents a 31.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Logitech International by 40.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $98.00 price target (down from $134.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down previously from $107.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

Positive Sentiment: Q3 results beat consensus — Logitech reported materially stronger-than-expected results with EPS of $1.93 and revenue of about $1.42B (year?over?year revenue growth ~6%), driven by strength in gaming, video collaboration and peripherals. That underpins the company’s healthy margins and profitability. Logitech’s Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates

Company reports strongest quarterly profit since COVID — multiple outlets highlight this is Logitech's best quarterly profit since the pandemic, reflecting durable demand for video‑conferencing gear and education/B2B spending. This supports near‑term cash flow and ROE metrics.

Forward sales target is modest — management outlined Q4 net‑sales growth guidance of roughly 3%–5% and emphasized B2B/global expansion momentum; that guidance is constructive but not aggressive, so its market impact depends on investor expectations.

Significant rise in short interest — short interest increased ~38% to ~11.37M shares (about a 9.9‑day short‑interest ratio), signaling elevated bearish positioning that can amplify downside pressure and volatility. (Data reported in market summaries.)

High-volume sell‑off despite the beat — the stock is trading down on much higher than average volume, suggesting profit‑taking or disappointment that forward commentary/guidance wasn't stronger; this is likely the proximate cause of today's price decline.

Logitech International SA is a Swiss-headquartered company that designs, manufactures and markets a wide range of computer peripherals and accessories for consumers, gamers and business customers. Founded in 1981, the company develops hardware and complementary software that enable people to interact with digital devices across work, home and entertainment settings. Logitech maintains corporate offices in Switzerland and significant operations in the United States and other regions worldwide.

The company’s product portfolio includes mice, keyboards, webcams, headsets, microphones, speakers, remote controls and other input/output devices, along with specialized lines for gaming, streaming and video collaboration.

