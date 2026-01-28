Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion.

Plexus Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded up $7.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,525. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $186.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Williams Trading set a $195.00 target price on Plexus in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Sidoti lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen Marie Rapp sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.47, for a total transaction of $71,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,697.55. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 60,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,712,459. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 9,674 shares of company stock worth $1,382,876 over the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Plexus by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,059,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,361,000 after acquiring an additional 24,115 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Plexus by 21.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 259,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,577,000 after purchasing an additional 45,398 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 37.1% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 242,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,843,000 after acquiring an additional 65,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Plexus by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 230,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,233,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

