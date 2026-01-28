Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The airline reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $40.94. The company had a trading volume of 10,047,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,485,475. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $23.82 and a 52-week high of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.37.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LUV

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwest Airlines

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,837,197 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $218,175,000 after acquiring an additional 577,326 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,625,754 shares of the airline’s stock worth $115,698,000 after buying an additional 101,236 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 13.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,409,075 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $44,964,000 after purchasing an additional 167,088 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,247,837 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $40,480,000 after acquiring an additional 947,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,182,916 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after buying an additional 636,261 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest’s operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.