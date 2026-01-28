Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. This is a 5.9% increase from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Civista Bancshares to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Civista Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.28. 107,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,669. The company has a market cap of $449.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.47 and a 52-week high of $25.59.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVBGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Civista Bancshares had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $44.18 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan, operating through its wholly owned subsidiary, Civista Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small- and mid-sized businesses, governmental entities and nonprofit organizations. Core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and residential real estate mortgages, master-planned construction financing and treasury management solutions.

Beyond traditional banking, Civista Bancshares provides wealth management, trust and investment advisory services under the Civista Wealth Enterprises brand.

