Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Plans $0.21 Dividend

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2075 per share on Wednesday, February 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th.
Kenvue has a dividend payout ratio of 68.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kenvue to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.
Kenvue Stock Down 0.8%
Shares of NYSE KVUE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. 41,702,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,282,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kenvue has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $25.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.60.
Kenvue Company Profile
Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.
The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kenvue
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- What Expenses Can Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Refund From 1933: Trump’s Reset May Create Instant Wealth
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.