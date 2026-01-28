Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Plans $0.21 Dividend

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2075 per share on Wednesday, February 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 11th.

Kenvue has a dividend payout ratio of 68.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kenvue to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.83 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.36. 41,702,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,282,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.98. Kenvue has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $25.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over?the?counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

